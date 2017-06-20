I watched from outside myself

as I took the wrecking ball

with hands that were my hands

and not my hands

swung it high above my head

demolished what I held dear

I was surprised that the hands

that were mine but weren’t mine

held such strength

most days things slide

through them as though they are boneless

I looked at the rubble remaining

remembering how deeply self-hatred

can run

and how much collateral damage

is left in its wake