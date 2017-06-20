I watched from outside myself
as I took the wrecking ball
with hands that were my hands
and not my hands
swung it high above my head
demolished what I held dear
I was surprised that the hands
that were mine but weren’t mine
held such strength
most days things slide
through them as though they are boneless
I looked at the rubble remaining
remembering how deeply self-hatred
can run
and how much collateral damage
is left in its wake
2 thoughts on “Wrecking Ball”
Sigh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have some experience with wrecking balls?
LikeLike