Wrecking Ball

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , ,

I watched from outside myself

as I took the wrecking ball

with hands that were my hands

and not my hands

swung it high above my head

demolished what I held dear

I was surprised that the hands

that were mine but weren’t mine

held such strength

most days things slide

through them as though they are boneless

I looked at the rubble remaining

remembering how deeply self-hatred

can run

and how much collateral damage

is left in its wake

2 thoughts on “Wrecking Ball

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s