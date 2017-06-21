Mirage

mirrored walls

cast echoing images of me

down long tunnels

infinity of

weary

wary

women

no longer able

to distinguish

flesh and blood version

from cardboard copies

built from other eyes’

expectations

projections

perceptions

assumptions

not sure that there is

objective truth

to be found

on smooth glass surface

I have faded

become merely memory

merely myth

not convinced

that heart still beats

blood still flows

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

