mirrored walls
cast echoing images of me
down long tunnels
infinity of
weary
wary
women
no longer able
to distinguish
flesh and blood version
from cardboard copies
built from other eyes’
expectations
projections
perceptions
assumptions
not sure that there is
objective truth
to be found
on smooth glass surface
I have faded
become merely memory
merely myth
not convinced
that heart still beats
blood still flows
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
