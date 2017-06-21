Self-Inflicted

Sometimes the wounds

I inflict on myself

Are administered

With surgical precision

Using the sharp knife

Of bitter self-recrimination

On the long dark nights

Of the soul

I am capable of

Carving hundreds

Of tiny cuts

On my heart, on my psyche

With biting edges of an origimi crane

If the guilt and feelings

Of unworthiness are

Overwhelming enough

I will then pour

Orange juice on them

For good measure

Leaving me sticky

Seeping blood and citrus

Reassured for the moment

By the exquisite pain

Breaking through the numbness

That I must still be alive

Still have substance

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved