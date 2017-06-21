Self-Inflicted

Sometimes the wounds
I inflict on myself
Are administered
With surgical precision
Using the sharp knife
Of bitter self-recrimination
On the long dark nights
Of the soul
I am capable of
Carving hundreds
Of tiny cuts
On my heart, on my psyche
With biting edges of an origimi crane
If the guilt and feelings
Of unworthiness are
Overwhelming enough
I will then pour
Orange juice on them
For good measure
Leaving me sticky
Seeping blood and citrus
Reassured for the moment
By the exquisite pain
Breaking through the numbness
That I must still be alive
Still have substance
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved