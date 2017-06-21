The Other Rabbit Hole

There was no wonderland

at the bottom of the rabbit hole

that she tumbled down

there was apocalyptic

blighted landscape

Outlines

of small dragons

limed into the stone

A horse named Irish war bride

waiting at the gates

 coat as onyx black as its eyes

Perhaps she should have been more frightened

but she recognized each of the demons

she passed during along the way

and understood that they were hers

to command

once she made her way to the palace

of weathered, crumbling stone

There was no queen of hearts here

to battle for the throne of iron and bones

it was hers to claim

undisputed

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

