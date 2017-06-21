The Other Rabbit Hole

There was no wonderland
at the bottom of the rabbit hole
that she tumbled down
there was apocalyptic
blighted landscape
Outlines
of small dragons
limed into the stone
A horse named Irish war bride
waiting at the gates
coat as onyx black as its eyes
Perhaps she should have been more frightened
but she recognized each of the demons
she passed during along the way
and understood that they were hers
to command
once she made her way to the palace
of weathered, crumbling stone
There was no queen of hearts here
to battle for the throne of iron and bones
it was hers to claim
undisputed
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved