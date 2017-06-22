Leaving Wonderland

I have been losing myself

in the busyness lately

Hiding behind noise

blurred movement

avoiding quiet

stillness

running like a frantic animal

trying to escape a predator

who might be me

 

Perhaps I am not Alice after all

I have become White Rabbit

pocket watch in hand

rushing

rushing

shouting that I am late

for a very important date

that I do not really want to attend

 

Reckoning with the looking glass

forced to take a good long look at myself

realize that I do not much like who I have become

too many compliments

little bit of power and influence

false mirrors I chose to look at myself in

making me believe I am more than I am

other than I am

I did not want to be this

but have lost perspective

on what is the middle ground between

perceiving myself as too much

and believing myself to be nothing

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

9 thoughts on “Leaving Wonderland

    1. I have certainly been thinking about myself over other people. Sometimes times that is self-preservation, sometimes it is gratuitous collateral damage. I think I forget sometimes how much rage I have simmering below the surface and how much damage it can inflict if I am not constantly vigilant about my words and actions.

  3. My Dear Christine, Your writing always just knocks me out!! When I finally become a poet I want my words to be elegant, simple and powerful – like Yours!!!! This is a real masterpiece because it is so raw and personal and yet through all that You are experiencing You can still capture the scene and the feelings with such artistic imagery! Bellissimo Christine Bellissimo!!!

    You know I love You, don’t You?? I tell You every time I’m in the Cafe!!! And You just laugh at me. No matter! You shall not diminish by Love and affection for You, Dear Lady!!!! Please be well, Dear Christine!!
    Chuck

