I have been losing myself
in the busyness lately
Hiding behind noise
blurred movement
avoiding quiet
stillness
running like a frantic animal
trying to escape a predator
who might be me
Perhaps I am not Alice after all
I have become White Rabbit
pocket watch in hand
rushing
rushing
shouting that I am late
for a very important date
that I do not really want to attend
Reckoning with the looking glass
forced to take a good long look at myself
realize that I do not much like who I have become
too many compliments
little bit of power and influence
false mirrors I chose to look at myself in
making me believe I am more than I am
other than I am
I did not want to be this
but have lost perspective
on what is the middle ground between
perceiving myself as too much
and believing myself to be nothing
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
9 thoughts on “Leaving Wonderland”
heartbreaking… I love you ❤
thank you my love– I have lots of thinking to do and need some time to get back to who I want to be
I’m sure you’ve never thought of yourself as too much!
But take care of yourself! You know how I feel xo
I have certainly been thinking about myself over other people. Sometimes times that is self-preservation, sometimes it is gratuitous collateral damage. I think I forget sometimes how much rage I have simmering below the surface and how much damage it can inflict if I am not constantly vigilant about my words and actions.
My Dear Christine, Your writing always just knocks me out!! When I finally become a poet I want my words to be elegant, simple and powerful – like Yours!!!! This is a real masterpiece because it is so raw and personal and yet through all that You are experiencing You can still capture the scene and the feelings with such artistic imagery! Bellissimo Christine Bellissimo!!!
You know I love You, don’t You?? I tell You every time I’m in the Cafe!!! And You just laugh at me. No matter! You shall not diminish by Love and affection for You, Dear Lady!!!! Please be well, Dear Christine!!
Chuck
dear Chuck– please know that the person I am almost always laughing at is myself
Oops! Forgot! Love the Artwork! Super!
My 15 year old is a major manga and Deviant Art fan
Wow! It’s great. But now I too wonder where’s the middle ground! 😦
