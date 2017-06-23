Blood into Ink: Submissions

Posted in Blood Into InkTagged , , , , , ,

Truth

Blood Into Ink

What is Blood into Ink? It is a safe space for survivors of abuse and related trauma to share their experiences, yes. But I feel it necessary to invite those of you who love and supply emotional support to a survivor to read our blog, and express yourselves, too. Because abuse/trauma often does bleed into relationships outside of the Hell House.

If you are interested in submitting to Blood into Ink, you may do so here.

Peace,

Kindra

View original post

2 thoughts on “Blood into Ink: Submissions

    1. Thank you my love. I understand where you were coming from. It is incredible fierce, beautiful writing there. I am hoping that we will break the barrier and get some contributions from men. It is truly an inclusive, safe, respectful place.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s