Truth
What is Blood into Ink? It is a safe space for survivors of abuse and related trauma to share their experiences, yes. But I feel it necessary to invite those of you who love and supply emotional support to a survivor to read our blog, and express yourselves, too. Because abuse/trauma often does bleed into relationships outside of the Hell House.
If you are interested in submitting to Blood into Ink, you may do so here.
Peace,
Kindra
2 thoughts on “Blood into Ink: Submissions”
Im glad you’re still doing this and I’m sorry if i did not serm supportive because i believe in you
LikeLike
Thank you my love. I understand where you were coming from. It is incredible fierce, beautiful writing there. I am hoping that we will break the barrier and get some contributions from men. It is truly an inclusive, safe, respectful place.
LikeLike