Candy Apple Red

itchy feeling between
shoulder blades
move restlessly from song to song
nothing feels right this morning
close my eyes
seeking inner truth
only find stark white room
too bright
too sterile
as if an autoclave
blasted it clean of comfort
only spot of color
a small red ball
rolling slowly across
immaculate white tiles
shiny
glossy
lacquered
like a candied apple
hard
impenetrable
compact
tight into self
study it for a moment
before the symbolism
clicks into place
laugh at myself
that it took so long
to recognize
my own heart
