I am not easy in this skin
this ill-fitting suit of normalcy
sags in some places
is too tight in others
it chafes
rubs me raw
Soon others will notice
that I am only playing
at human
My demon claws
red eyes
shimmering scales
sharp horns
barely concealed
by this guise
The simmering rage
is starting to blister
the rubbery bottoms of my fake feet
Pray there are no witnesses
when the suit bubbles off
in long strips
and truth is revealed
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
10 thoughts on “The Skin I’m In”
Very nice
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you
LikeLike
Beautiful use of words!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
thank you so much
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Exactly how I’m feeling after yesterday
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like it was a pretty rough day.
LikeLike
That’s a wonderful poem! Strong and beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person