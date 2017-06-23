The Skin I’m In

I am not easy in this skin

this ill-fitting suit of normalcy

sags in some places

is too tight in others

it chafes

rubs me raw

Soon others will notice

that I am only playing

at human

My demon claws

red eyes

shimmering scales

sharp horns

barely concealed

by this guise

The simmering rage

is starting to blister

the rubbery bottoms of my fake feet

Pray there are no witnesses

when the suit bubbles off

in long strips

and truth is revealed

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved