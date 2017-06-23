torrent-Howl Davies/The Sounds Inside

The Sounds Inside

there is something

deeply

religious

about being

caught out

in the unrelenting

downpour,

as though god

is driving

icy nail after

icy nail

into my naked

neck,

into my weathered

palms,

trying to execute

some grand design

of deeply buried

fanaticism

dormant within me,

it makes me

grin, deep on

the knife point,

it fills with me

leather exuberance,

oh spectre in the sky,

oh little wisp,

filled with anger

and melancholic thunder,

i am more of a god

than you, for i

still live,

the years may

not have been good to me,

but they treated me

better than you,

and as those glacial

fragments trickle

down my nose and

cling to my beard,

as they form rivers

down my breast,

over my mother’s mark,

over the scars of

a thousand darlings,

my mind is awash

with my lovers and

enemies, honing in

on every

fragmented timeline,

and the…