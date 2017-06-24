Why you should be following Blood Into Ink

Have you visited Blood Into Ink? Blood Into Ink is the literary home for fierce poetry, prose, fiction, and essays about survival from those who have personally lived through sexual abuse, rape, physical abuse, emotional abuse, child neglect, domestic violence and other forms of trauma and for those who love and support someone who has lived through trauma. It is a place to share writing about the struggles and triumphs of survival.

Blood Into Ink is a home for warriors.

Perhaps most importantly for you dear reader, is that it is the home of damn fine writing.

All who enter with respect are welcome there. It is a place of powerful, resonant writing that we believe will move you.