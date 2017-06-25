Assault, Ad Nauseum-Aurora Phoenix/Blood Into Ink

Searing writing from Aurora Phoenix/Blood Into Ink
the rape, ironically
was only the beginning
of the assaults
those penetrating moments
intoxication blurred
splattered a visceral montage
burned into retina
tattooed onto neurons
imprinted, lacerating, into cell fibers
they lurk, Lochness monsters
beneath the surface
drag her
gulping mouthfuls of horror
suffocating
in the undertow
now and then
the soundtrack
needle on the record
needle on the record
needle on the record
is the aftermath
the boyfriend
who responds to her question
(early morning shocked and hungover)
“Is it rape if you’re too drunk to make them stop?”
with “just go to work” instructions
(ever the worker bee, she showers,
goes to work, where the assailant awaits)
followed, in subsequent days
with an impossible dichotomy
endorse retribution
or acknowledge consent
relationship ends
self-doubt persists
the girlfriends
evening following
whose helpful solution
to repeated blurting
of her reality
is well-schooled
good girl avoidance
“let’s go get drunk”
as her…
