I remember us
As romantic comedy
Your laugh infectious
Your snaggle toothed grin
Hazel eyes crinkled with mirth
Making my heart sing
Lying face to face
Whispering me your secrets
Late into the night
I think about you
And that tee shirt you slept in
Miss you like crazy
2 thoughts on “Your Old Tee Shirt”
Beautiful!
Not to take away from the poem, but I think I miss those tees more. Why do men have the most amazingly soft and comfortable tees?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think because they keep them for decades. . .
LikeLike