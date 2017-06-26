Our parting was not such sweet sorrow

It was piercing pain

Sleepless nights

Wrenching sobs

Heartbreak playlists on Spotify

No comfort to be found

Lover and best friend both lost

In a stunningly abrupt

Goodbye

Blue was not the warmest color

As you packed our past and your jeans

In your suitcase

Before walking casually out our door

Her car waiting at the curb

“We can still be friends”

Your parting words

I don’t want to be friends

I want to be the ghost

That never lets you rest

The name it always hurts to say

The one you regret the rest of your

Damn long life

Because this pain has your

Name all over it

The parting gift I never asked for

And would like to return to sender