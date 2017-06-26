Does Joan of Arc Buy Organic?

They say the Devil wears Prada

in my experience she wears Lululemon yoga pants

drives a hybrid

drinks La Columbe

and looks down at me condescendingly at the Ardmore Trader Joe’s and Wynnewood Whole Foods

The Devil lurking in me

is clad in mass market athleisurewear from Kohls

needs to shave her legs

her hoodie has seen better days (oops. . . is this the one with the hole or the stain?!)

and probably has not showered today

let alone worn lipstick in years

No shiny, perky ponytail

hides her horns

she does her own eyebrows

(badly)

and arrives in a beat up Honda minivan

I am not proud to admit that some days I am the devil

I like it a lot better when I am the wrong side of the Main Line tracks

Joan of Arc

flaming sword in hand

carving words of rage and power

into the sky

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved