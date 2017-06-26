The Daily Song: Desire Matthew Mayfield

Matthew Mayfield’s voice and his lyrics haunt me, they curl up and get under my skin. They make me ache and remember who I used to be, what passion used to be when I was young and wild and time stretched out like a highway. His whisky and smoke voice smolders and I can almost sense the lava inside of him. Good stuff.

Desire

Heavy breath on my fingertips

I can feel you waiting

Wrapped inside of a lover’s spiral

No hesitating

The orbit, the tightrope, the sound

Spin me round and round

The walls fall down

My am I on fire for you

Is this one desire for you?

Circle back and the room is static

But still I taste you

Hearts are tethered, spoken forever

I’m always on your side

Could be, should be lines

Always drawn

They’re erased tonight

My am I on fire for you

Is this one desire for you?

My am I on fire

My am I on fire for you

Is this one desire for you?

For you