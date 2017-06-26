The Daily Song: Desire Matthew Mayfield

Matthew Mayfield’s voice and his lyrics haunt me, they curl up and get under my skin. They make me ache and remember who I used to be, what passion used to be when I was young and wild and time stretched out like a highway. His whisky and smoke voice smolders and I can almost sense the lava inside of him. Good stuff.
Desire
Heavy breath on my fingertips
I can feel you waiting
Wrapped inside of a lover’s spiral
No hesitating
The orbit, the tightrope, the sound
Spin me round and round
The walls fall down
My am I on fire for you
My am I on fire for you
Is this one desire for you?
My am I on fire for you
Circle back and the room is static
But still I taste you
Hearts are tethered, spoken forever
I’m always on your side
Could be, should be lines
Always drawn
They’re erased tonight
My am I on fire for you
My am I on fire for you
Is this one desire for you?
My am I on fire for you
My am I on fire
My am I on fire
My am I on fire for you
My am I on fire for you
Is this one desire for you?
For you