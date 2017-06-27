My Heart is a Mystery That Remains Unsolved

How many hours of my life
have been spent looking out moving windows?
Gazing out at sea’s horizon
feet planted in cool sand
feeling the vastness of it all?
So much time across the decades
engaged in trying to see beyond this mundane world
searching for hidden realms
signs of the divine
secrets of my own heart
Fingertips brushing the static electricity
edges of truth just beyond my reach but
never quite understanding the physics
of stepping from here
to there
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved