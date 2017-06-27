Our Blood Into Ink

I reject stifling silence
I will speak truth unflinching
I refuse to smile through gritted teeth
through the rewriting of my history
into a palatable bedtime story for others’ comfort
I will not be polite
or grateful for crumbs
and patronizing pats on the head
I have no use for your pity
Instead, I will join hands with my sisters and brothers
Warriors all
and we shall tell our tales of survival
Rich iron blood shall turn into ink
in fountain pens held in our resolved hands
and will flow across pages
blaze brightly in the night sky