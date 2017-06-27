Scent of Jasmine

Your curves call me

From across the room

Begging my palms

To travel languidly

Across your terrain

Your scent is jasmine

Filling my nose, my brain

Reminding me that you are

An exotic garden

Waiting to be explored

Your hair cascades

Down your back

I want to bury my nose

And hands into it

Your coffee with cream skin

Feels like a bolt of the finest

Silk, flowing like a waterfall

Against my fingertips

Your eyes, deep brown

With flecks of gold

Hold warmth and invitation

Bring me into your orbit

Your mouth whispers for me

To come closer, ever closer

And taste your bee-stung lips

And press my womanly curves to yours

Before the night grows cold