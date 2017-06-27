Your curves call me
From across the room
Begging my palms
To travel languidly
Across your terrain
Your scent is jasmine
Filling my nose, my brain
Reminding me that you are
An exotic garden
Waiting to be explored
Your hair cascades
Down your back
I want to bury my nose
And hands into it
Your coffee with cream skin
Feels like a bolt of the finest
Silk, flowing like a waterfall
Against my fingertips
Your eyes, deep brown
With flecks of gold
Hold warmth and invitation
Bring me into your orbit
Your mouth whispers for me
To come closer, ever closer
And taste your bee-stung lips
And press my womanly curves to yours
Before the night grows cold
7 thoughts on “Scent of Jasmine”
Naughty girl 😁!!!
😉
You go!! 🙂
😉
I have lived several interesting lifetimes
That’s a good thing. I have had a couple myself
We are ever in flux
