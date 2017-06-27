Spoken Word: Gestalt/OldePunk

It was an honor and a pleasure to have the opportunity to record OldePunk’s amazing poem Gestalt
Gestalt
Grasping convolutions
anything will do really
corrugated steel rictus
pulls at corners
a shadow play
in ritual dusk
down another
glass of slow derision
at the nearest
watering hole
wondering how and why
I am unholy
reconcile I’m alone
with the pictures
we both inhabit
I could not hold
the fire
so now I choke
on smoke
and bathe in ashes
my breath stinks
of rebellion
my words are heavy
and low, lo
unto tomorrow
riveting the compunction
to depart the now
the how and when of it
matter little
respond to extinguish
the embers
of my love, of
your ruin
I absolve myself
of any wrongdoing
It’s stern
your reflection
I return
to the objection
and babe
it’s all gone down
it’s all your fault
it’s not the noun
it’s not this town
the fade of gestalt
that I caught
standing outside
looking in at
your origins
I am spread too thin
and I know I will
not win
impart the devolution
of the anatomy
of we
I am left alone
with the memories
that we both inhabit
I still wonder why you
left-handed
the wave goodbye
but would not look
in my way
I am disinterested
with what comes next
or the aftermath
of my part, apart
I am full to the brim
of empty
I know I haven’t the strength
to begin, again.
Think I will take
a walk down to the ocean
and see if
a baptism in the cold
salt of seas
can free me
from the loss
of the pictures
we both inhabit
image courtesy of Google Images and K. Layton