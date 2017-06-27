Spoken Word: Nightbringer-OldePunk/RamJet Poetry

It was an honor and a pleasure to record a Spoken Word Version of OldePunk’s poem Nightbringer. This was originally published on the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.
Nightbringer
At the Altar of Life
granite and obsidian
carved into all that is, was, or will be
are the letters, in silver
of my existence
I am the nightbringer
I am shadow, and dust
lost dreams and broken homes
dark rooms and rust
I appear as you do
but the curse I bear
Oh, the sorrow
you will come to know
Anachronistic
life leech
vampire
draining sustenance
all of you are candles
But I am a pyre
You will love me, feed me
support me
carry me home
Call me friend, brother, sister, lover
Wife or Husband
we strive to live as you
We wish to taste love
As you do, to commit freely
The curse
And oh, the sorrow
How I wish to give
But all I can do is
Borrow
And Take
The lies, the drugs, the sex
The gambling and gin
The doctors, the lawyers, the authorities
The institutions that came and went
All to quiet this
raging conflagration within
You can never understand
your love you give and you give
Over and over
more and more
With the fears and the memories
of what has come before
The Wasteland in my mind
haunts dense and deadly
the war with ghosts
that no one can see
This chain of horror
that clenches my throat
Of use to none
I will scorch and burn
Everything I see
I try to show you how to burn
Just like me
I am the nightbringer
And I can only grant you
my tragedy
Oh, the sorrow…
You have come to know
The hard truth you see
the only way to save yourself,
The only way to love me
Is by letting me go
And you know who I am
I know that you see
Mark these words dear
before you burn
Just Like Me