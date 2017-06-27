The Daily Song: History Matthew Mayfield

I will admit to becoming a little obsessed with Matthew Mayfield over the last few months. There is something about his rawness and intensity that really resonates with me as a poet and as a woman. This is spare but endlessly haunting, achingly beautiful and so very, very human.
History
Matthew Mayfield
Never thought it would end up this way
Never thought it be true
I’ve always known that love is gambling
Just never thought I could loose on you
And how do I move now that you’ve moved on?
And how do I fight now that you’re long gone?
And how I dream now that you don’t believe?
Say goodbye, we’re history
Yhea we’re history
All the reasons I have faith in you
All the meaning behind
Every season that I spent with you
I never thought that you would cross the line
And how do you feel when you walk into the door?
And how do you look in the mirror anymore?
And how do you toss the idea of you and me?
Say goodbye, we’re history
Yhea we’re history
Mhmm…