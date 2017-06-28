My Dear Companion

For Max & his beautiful soul

We have only recently met

But there is a sense of inexplicable

Connection

An easiness of souls

Like greeting an old, dear friend

Whom I share a deep

History with

As if we had shared

A babysitter as toddlers

And peanut butter sandwiches and Fritos

In the lunchroom in grammar school

And protected each other

From others’ hurtful words

Fought off each other’s bullies

On the playground

Provided band-aids for

Each other’s first broken hearts

What is it about you

That feels so comfortable

So much like home?

There is a piece of you

That feels like it could be

A piece of me

Kindred spirits, twin souls

I am struck by the fact

That your bright shining soul

Is easy to embrace and love

Unconditionally, even from afar

If I can feel that tenderness

For your heart

For your soul

That feels at times as familiar as my own

My new-old friend

Could I learn to love that piece of me?