Spoken Word Spotlight: An Hour with Jake/Davy D.

Welcome to Spoken Word Spotlight. Every Wednesday, Christine will bring a writer’s words to life. This week she brings us an introspective poem written by Barista Davy D. that really packs an emotional punch. Sit back, take a sip of coffee, close your eyes and enjoy.
If you would like Christine to highlight a piece of your writing, please contact Go Dog Go through our Contact Form or email us at godoggocafe@gmail.com.
An Hour with Jake
the phone knows it’s Jake,
the ringtone changes to one
with a depressed air.
I think he used to be
in the military
as he always
manages to bypass
the answerphone,
and it rings,
and rings,
and rings,
and rings,
five minutes is the limit.
“hello,”
“hi, it’s Jake.”
“oh, hi Jake, how’s things?”
scripts roll.
his, a tale of how
his wife,
his dog,
his work colleague,
don’t understand him.
mine, a…
