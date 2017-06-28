Spoken Word Spotlight: An Hour with Jake/Davy D.

I really enjoy hanging out at the Go Dog Go Cafe and one of my favorite things to do there is a weekly Spoken Word Spotlight, where I highlight someone else’s writing. This introspective poem written by Barista Davy D. really packs an emotional punch.

 

 

Go Dog Go Café

Welcome to Spoken Word Spotlight.  Every Wednesday, Christine will bring a writer's words to life.  This week she brings us an introspective poem written by Barista Davy D. that really packs an emotional punch. Sit back, take a sip of coffee, close your eyes and enjoy.

If you would like Christine to highlight a piece of your writing, please contact Go Dog Go through our Contact Form or email  us at godoggocafe@gmail.com.

An Hour with Jake

the phone knows it’s Jake,

the ringtone changes to one

with a depressed air.

I think he used to be

in the military

as he always

manages to bypass

the answerphone,

and it rings,

and rings,

and rings,

and rings,

five minutes is the limit.

“hello,”

“hi, it’s Jake.”

“oh, hi Jake, how’s things?”

scripts roll.

his, a tale of how

his wife,

his dog,

his work colleague,

don’t understand him.

mine, a…

