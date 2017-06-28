Spoken Word Spotlight: Soil of Your Seed/Gina Gallyot

Go Dog Go Café

Welcome to Spoken Word Spotlight. Every Wednesday, Christine will bring a writer’s words to life. She starts off this week with the lovely Soil of Your Seed by Go Dog Go Barista Gina Gallyot of Singledust. If you would like Christine to highlight a piece of your writing, please contact Go Dog Go through our Contact Form or email us at godoggocafe@gmail.com. Sit back, take a sip of coffee, close your eyes and enjoy.

Soil of your seed-Gina/Singledust

In the sunlight

Beneath the trees

Tread gently

And touch me

I am the soil

Of your seed