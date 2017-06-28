Spoken Word Spotlight: Soil of Your Seed/Gina Gallyot

I really enjoy hanging out at the Go Dog Go Cafe and one of my favorite things to do there is a weekly Spoken Word Spotlight, where I highlight someone else’s writing. This lovely, sensuous piece was written by Gina Gallyot of Singledust.

 

 

Go Dog Go Café

Welcome to Spoken Word Spotlight.  Every Wednesday, Christine will bring a writer’s words to life.  She starts off this week with the lovely Soil of Your Seed by Go Dog Go Barista Gina Gallyot of Singledust.  If you would like Christine to highlight a piece of your writing, please contact Go Dog Go through our Contact Form or email  us at godoggocafe@gmail.com.  Sit back, take a sip of coffee, close your eyes and enjoy.

Soil of your seed-Gina/Singledust

In the sunlight
Beneath the trees
Tread gently
And touch me
I am the soil
Of your seed

