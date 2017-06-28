Spoken Word Spotlight: Soil of Your Seed/Gina Gallyot

I really enjoy hanging out at the Go Dog Go Cafe and one of my favorite things to do there is a weekly Spoken Word Spotlight, where I highlight someone else’s writing. This lovely, sensuous piece was written by Gina Gallyot of Singledust.
Soil of your seed-Gina/Singledust
In the sunlight
Beneath the trees
Tread gently
And touch me
I am the soil
Of your seed
