Spoken Word Spotlight: upon realisation that perhaps i am completely sure- lois e. linkens

Go Dog Go Café

Welcome to Spoken Word Spotlight. Every Wednesday, Christine will bring a writer’s words to life. This week she introduces us to a gorgeous poem written by Lois E. Linkens that was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective. We strongly recommend that you visit Lois’ blog and read more of her excellent poetry. Sit back, take a sip of coffee, close your eyes and enjoy.

If you would like Christine to highlight a piece of your writing, please contact Go Dog Go through our Contact Form or email us at godoggocafe@gmail.com.