Spoken Word Spotlight: upon realisation that perhaps i am completely sure- lois e. linkens

I really enjoy hanging out at the Go Dog Go Cafe and one of my favorite things to do there is a weekly Spoken Word Spotlight, where I highlight someone else’s writing. This gorgeous poem was written by Lois E. Linkens and originally published by The Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.

 

Welcome to Spoken Word Spotlight.  Every Wednesday, Christine will bring a writer's words to life.  This week she introduces us to a gorgeous poem written by Lois E. Linkens that was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.

upon realisation that perhaps i am completely sure/ lois e. linkens

you weave your woollen whims
to surround me
in the garbadine of our gandering

you trample the simplicity
of tea-cup games and teddy bears –
playground grazes know none than this

damp shirt and glasses;
i’d switch my eyes for yours
so you could see
beneath the…

