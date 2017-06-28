I sit motionless
among strangers
surrounded by steel and glass
united in suspended animation
in moving darkness
we hurtle down midnight tunnels
glow of small screens
casting distorted shadows
across random faces
speeding by safety lights
that stutter through the car
lending surreal
nightmarish cast
to silent assembly
2 thoughts on “Subway, Study in Black”
The reason this is perfect is because …
it makes me upon reading it, feel so keenly that I were the person sitting next to you and knowing what you felt reach out and begin to talk and in a short time we would know one another and in a long time we would love one another and those artifices and truths, the emptiness and the void would be forever lost to us both.
That’s why this is brilliant because it absolutely forces the reader into this feeling and few writing achieves that level of viseral urge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that your response is more beautiful than my writing!
LikeLiked by 2 people