Giving me the feels this afternoon
[Verse 1]
I never knew I would cry when I heard your name
And now I’m running to your heart ’cause I feel the pain
We found the devil in our love, we found the way
Why do I feel like you’re with me everywhere I lay?
[Chorus]
Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
[Verse 2]
It feels like a ghost is walking on my grave
If only you knew how long I’d wait
It makes me really angry when you can’t relate
Makes me feel like you’re living and I’m awake
[Chorus]
So tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
[Bridge]
Oh oh oh oh eh
Woah yeah, oh oh oh oh eh
When we’re not together, I’m so afraid
When we’re not together, I’m so afraid
[Chorus]
So tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays
2 thoughts on “The Daily Song: Where It Stays/Charlotte OC”
That’s a good one! Very soulful. She has a great voice.
Indeed
