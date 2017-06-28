The Daily Song: Where It Stays/Charlotte OC

Giving me the feels this afternoon

[Verse 1]

I never knew I would cry when I heard your name

And now I’m running to your heart ’cause I feel the pain

We found the devil in our love, we found the way

Why do I feel like you’re with me everywhere I lay?

[Chorus]

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

[Verse 2]

It feels like a ghost is walking on my grave

If only you knew how long I’d wait

It makes me really angry when you can’t relate

Makes me feel like you’re living and I’m awake

[Chorus]

So tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

[Bridge]

Oh oh oh oh eh

Woah yeah, oh oh oh oh eh

When we’re not together, I’m so afraid

When we’re not together, I’m so afraid

[Chorus]

So tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays