Two of my favorite WP writers wrote two very different pieces this week that left me with very evocative images of fireflies. S. Francis tries to capture the mysteries of the human heart.
Come and catch a firefly with me
Like we are children playing free
Alone in a field designed for us
The grass, the trees, the flowers,
Perfection. What shall we do with it?
Put it in a jar, poked holes in lid,
Watch it become our lantern?
Or watch it languish alone?
Do we dare lift the lid, reach inside
Draw the firefly out to the jar’s rim
And then sit together and just watch?
Our eyes open await the exact moment
When it chooses to take flight,
Trace a swift arc around our field
To recapture enough lost time to then
Light up a whole new universe within.
We will each reach out our hand
To try and catch it again, this light
Passing through our fingers like air,
Until I close my eyes like a blind man,
Turn my fingers to your skin and trace
The wholeness of…
View original post 21 more words