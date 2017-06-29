sailorpoet

Come and catch a firefly with me

Like we are children playing free

Alone in a field designed for us

The grass, the trees, the flowers,

Perfection. What shall we do with it?

Put it in a jar, poked holes in lid,

Watch it become our lantern?

Or watch it languish alone?

Do we dare lift the lid, reach inside

Draw the firefly out to the jar’s rim

And then sit together and just watch?

Our eyes open await the exact moment

When it chooses to take flight,

Trace a swift arc around our field

To recapture enough lost time to then

Light up a whole new universe within.

We will each reach out our hand

To try and catch it again, this light

Passing through our fingers like air,

Until I close my eyes like a blind man,

Turn my fingers to your skin and trace

The wholeness of…