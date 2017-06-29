July Writing Prompt Challenge: Blood Into Ink

As many of you know, I have sponsored several writing prompt challenges over the last six months. I love reading the many different ways a writing prompt resonates for participants, I love the unique writing voices that emerge and these challenges are great way for me to interact and get to know some other writers who I might not otherwise get a chance to. The Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge will be winding down on July 9th and I am ready to announce the next challenge: Blood Into Ink. Although this challenge is inspired by the amazing site Blood Into Ink, submissions do not have to be about survival. I encourage women and men alike to take this prompt where their muse leads them.

Rules

Writing Prompt: Blood Into Ink: Warrior Voices

Using the writing prompt above, write a 100 to 800 word original, previously unpublished piece that integrates the writing prompt. It can be poetry, prose, short fiction or even essay. The prompt can be used as the title, you can use the phrase intact, or break it up however you want within the written piece. Pick out an image to go with your submission Write a brief biography Send the following to christine.e.ray@gmail.com by midnight EST on Sunday, July 30, 2017: Your original piece

suggested image

brief biography

link to where you post your writing (blog, Facebook page, Instagram, etc.) Submissions will be judged by me and at least one guest judge. If you are interested in being a guest judge for this challenge, let me know! I will publish all submissions on Brave and Reckless as long as they are appropriate and you are welcome to reblog once they have been published. They will also get a plug on Brave and Reckless‘ Twitter and Facebook pages. With the approval of the other Blood Into Ink curators, relevant submissions may also be published on Blood Into Ink. It would be awesome if everyone who enters reblogs the winning submission to their own blog.

As always, looking forward to reading your work!