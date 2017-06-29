Aurora Phoenix knocks my socks off.
Who
is this man
who routinely rapes
with his eyes and his words
publicly displaying those violations
proud of his assaults
who reportedly also rapes
with hands and other appendages
braggadociously brazen
of these conquests
until confronted
then lies like a cur
that teens would label pussy
bequeathing the cleanest vaginas
a rotten stench
he is the ruler of a mighty land
What
is the consequence
for actions reprehensible
broadcast and repeated
vulgarly degrading
women as meat
for him to masticate
or masturbate
drawing blood
violently squeamish
fearful of omnipresent life-force
of which he is devoid
he is acclaimed and rises to greater power
dissenting voices are squashed
cower
or rise in united protests
Where
is this place
where citizens are brutally mocked
castigated (no, not castrated-
that would be barbaric)
sorted into castes
based upon his basest instincts
as he ordained himself
judge of all female bodies
upon which…
2 thoughts on “Who, What, Where, When-Aurora Phoenix/Blood Into Ink”
Wow! Awesome piece.
Isn’t it though?!
