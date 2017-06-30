Reflections Upon Standing inside the Continent’s Drifts-S Francis/SailorPoet

sailorpoet

This morning, the rains practice their rhythms on the skylights

That had let the day inside all night long, but somehow a dream

Found me. Now, with the rain I practice my craft of singing

Words over emotions and memories as they fall down to earth

Looking for a puddle to gather and be stomped in by a child

Who wants to see what mud splatters will say, dried on the wall.

The dream that found me had been sitting like a solitary soul

Somewhere on the broken landscape inside Thingvellir Rift

When the playful child god inhabited my solemn grey frame

And taught me how to play again with my children after hiding

In a cave that stank of piss, lurking, a tiny monster to scare

The first child who dared walk past my home, unsuspecting.

Too late, they had become suspecting of the playful father

Recalled from Tiger…