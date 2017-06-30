The Daily Song: Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)/Featuring Residente, Riz MC & Snow Tha Product

Brilliant. Scathing. Powerful.

“Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)”

(from “The Hamilton Mixtape”)

(feat. Residente, Riz MC & Snow Tha Product)

And just like that it’s over, we tend to our wounded, we count our deadBlack and white soldiers wonder alike if this really means freedom…Not yet

[K’Naan:]

I got 1 job, 2 jobs, 3 when I need them

I got 5 roommates in this one studio but I never really see them

And we all came America trying to get a lap dance from lady freedom

But now lady liberty is acting like Hillary Banks with a pre-nup (Banks with a pre-nup)

Man I was brave sailing on graves

Don’t think I didn’t notice those tombstones disguised as waves

I’m no dummy, here is something funny you can be an immigrant without risking your lives

Or crossing these borders with thrifty supplies

All you got to do is see the world with new eyes

[Chorus:]

Immigrants

We get the job done

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

We get the job done

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Immigrants

We get the job done

[Snow Tha Product:]

It’s a hard line

When you’re an import

Baby boy it’s hard times

When you ain’t sent for

Racist feed the belly of the beast

With they pitchforks, rich chores

Done by the people that get ignored

Ya se armó

Ya se despertaron

It’s a whole awakening

La alarma ya sonó hace rato

Los que quieren buscan

Pero nos apodan como vagos

We are the same ones

Hustling on every level

Ten los datos

Walk a mile in our shoes

Abrochenze los zapatos

I been scoping ya dudes

Ya’ll ain’t been working like I do

I’ll outwork you, it hurts you

You claim I’m stealing jobs though

Peter piper claimed he picked them he just underpaid Pablo

But there ain’t a paper trail when you living in the shadows

We’re Americas ghost writers the credit is only borrowed

It’s a matter of time before the checks all come

But…

[Chorus:]

Immigrants

We get the job done

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

We get the job done

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Immigrants

We get the job done

Not yet

[Snow Tha Product:]

It’s Americas ghost writers the credit is only borrowed

It’s Americas ghost writers

It’s Americas ghost writers

It’s Americas ghost writers

It’s Americas ghost writers the credit is only borrowed

It’s Americas ghost writers the credit is only borrowed

It’s Americas ghost writers the credit is only borrowed

It’s…

[Part Chorus:]

Immigrants

We get the job done

[Riz MC:]

Ay yo aye immigrants we don’t like that

Na they don’t play British empire strikes back

They beating us like 808’s and high hats

At our own game of invasion, but this ain’t Iraq

Who these fugees, what did they do for me

But contribute new dreams

Taxes and tools swagger and food to eat

Cool, they flee war zones, but the problem ain’t ours

Even if our bombs landed on them like the Mayflower

Buckingham Palace or Capitol Hill

Blood of my ancestors had that all built

With the ink you print on your dollar bill, oil you spill

Thin red lines on the flag you hoist when you kill

But still we just say “look how far I come”

Hindustan, Pakistan, to London

To a galaxy far from their ignorance

Cause immigrants, we get the job done

[Residente:]

Por tierra o por agua

Identidad falsa

Brincamos muros o flotamos en balsas

La peleamos como Sandino en Nicaragua

Somos como las plantas que crecen sin agua

Sin pasaporte americano

Porque La mitad de gringolandia Es terreno mexicano

Hay que ser bien hijo e puta

Nosotros Les Sembramos el árbol y ellos se comen la fruta

Somos los que cruzaron

Aquí vinimos a buscar el oro que nos robaron

Tenemos mas trucos que la policía secreta

Metimos la casa completa en una maleta

Con un pico, una pala

Y un rastrillo

Te construimos un castillo

Como es que dice el coro cabrón?

[Chorus:]

Immigrants

We get the job done

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

We get the job done

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Immigrants

We get the job done

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Look how far I come

Immigrants

We get the job done

Not yet