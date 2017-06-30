The Daily Song: Ordinary World/Joy Williams (Duran Duran)

This haunting cover of Duran Duran’s Ordinary World vibrated through my bones this morning like it contained secret messages about the world, about my life,that I was meant to decode. Messages of haunting sadness, things lost, inner strength found. What did this stir for you?
Ordinary World
Thought I heard you talking softly.
I turned on the lights, the TV and the radio
Still I can’t escape the ghost of you
Crazy, some’d say,
Where is the life that I recognize?
Gone away
Somehow I have to find.
And as I try to make my way, to the ordinary world
I will learn to survive.
“Pride will tear us both apart”
Well now pride’s gone out the window cross the rooftops, run away,
Left me in the vacuum of my heart.
Crazy, some’d say,
Where is my friend when I need you most?
Gone away
Somehow I have to find.
And as I try to make my way, to the ordinary world
I will learn to survive.
Feared today, forgot tomorrow
Ooh, here besides the news of holy war and holy need
Ours is just a little sorrowed talk
But I won’t cry for yesterday, there’s an ordinary world,
Somehow I have to find.
And as I try to make my way, to the ordinary world
I will learn to survive.
Any world, is my world (I will learn to survive)
Any world, is my world
Every world is my world