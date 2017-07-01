Village Magic

He contained a rough earthy magic
that made dogs follow him through town
as if he carried T-bone steaks in his pocket
made the trees stand up a little straighter
showing off their finery when he walked by
caused the village women to open shutters
undo top buttons
let down their hair
sigh when he strode past their open windows
He only had eyes for her
the woman who lived on the outskirts of town
in a neat cottage full of dried herbs hanging from the ceiling
pitchers full of lavender on her table
she contained moon magic
he could see it in her eyes
in the luminescence of her skin
could hear the tides when his ear was close to hers
the sparks that erupted when they touched
made the fireplace roar and the lanterns flicker
while the wolves howled their music to the starry night
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved