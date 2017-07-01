Wolves (revisited)

This piece was was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.

It had been many years

Since the wolves

Had come and

Circled the house

Howling at her door

Voices insistent

Teeth sharp

Musk pungent

Coats winter thick and matted

She was not surprised

At their return

It was, after all,

The Full Wolf Moon

She shivered

Wrapping herself

In a worn blanket

Trying to block out

The mournful, insistent sound

Heart beating fast

She never knew if they were

Demanding retribution

Come to tear out her throat

Or inviting her to shrug off the last

Vestiges of her humanity

Run wild with the pack

Naked through the snowy night

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved