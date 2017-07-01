Wolves (revisited)

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , ,

This piece was was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.

It had been many years

Since the wolves

Had come and

Circled the house

Howling at her door

Voices insistent

Teeth sharp

Musk pungent

Coats winter thick and matted

 

She was not surprised

At their return

It was, after all,

The Full Wolf Moon

She shivered

Wrapping herself

In a worn blanket

Trying to block out

The mournful, insistent sound

Heart beating fast

 

She never knew if they were

Demanding retribution

Come to tear out her throat

Or inviting her to shrug off the last

Vestiges of her humanity

Run wild with the pack

Naked through the snowy night

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s