Book Review: Hush by Nicole Lyons

I had forgotten the joy that both reading and writing poetry could bring before joining WordPress last October. Most of the poetry I had been exposed to in high school and college literature classes were generally literary accomplishments to be admired, not emotional experiences of be savored. Not having read much poetry in the intervening years, finding Nicole Lyon’s poetry on The Lithium Chronicles was a revelation. Here was poetry that only wove beautiful language, but it was also raw, confessional, ignored traditional rules that had always felt so confining to me, and whispered to the hidden places in my heart my soul.

Having discovered Nicole Lyon’s unique poetic voice on The Lithium Chronicles, I eagerly awaited the release of her first book of poetry, Hush. Hush quickly became a collection of poems that I wanted to both forget the rest of the world and get lost in, while simultaneously wanting to slowly savor each piece like a fine piece of chocolate, some holding rich caramel, others containing the fire of chili pepper.

Every poem in this carefully curated volume hums with energy and feels painted in vibrant jewel tones. Whether she is writing about obsessive love, heartbreak, the dizzy spin of mania, or the weight of depression, Nicole Lyon’s imagery is gorgeous, a sensory feast, and she pulls the reader through the looking glass to stand beside her where we experience the intense rush of feelings too.

In A Furious Ascension, she captivated me with such lines as

“where held breath burns Against walls of lungs Before sighing Into ecstasy.”

She again took me out of myself with the vivid imagery from Junk, where she writes:

“I swear if were to rip Myself open, it wouldn’t be blood That poured out of me, It would be him.”

At times Lyons is tender such as In Under Red Skies where she writes:

“It was somewhere Inside of forty-five Mile an hour winds And the second bottle of wine Where I fell In love”

Frequently she is fierce and elemental, as she is in The Ties That Bind which vibrates with disdain and reclaimed power:

“And I have spent a lifetime Looking upon their glass houses While I untangled myself From their ties, and now they are nothing more than ink, smudged, between these pages.”

Nicole Lyon’s poems are breathtakingly vibrant and alive. I had too many favorites to list in this review. I fell head over heels in love with Sticky Sour Dancing, I Will Love You, Amnesia, and In All That I Am. Hunger Pains captured the intensity of young love that I remember with such longing and Perhaps I Will Eclipse literally gave me the chills. Every poem in this volume was a treat to read and brought me to its own place emotionally. Hush is a thrilling poetic roller coaster that I want to ride again and again.

Hush can be purchased at Amazon.com. You can read more of Nicole Lyons’ amazing writing at The Lithium Chronicles and Sudden Denouement.

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved