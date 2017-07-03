Are you brave enough
to love the suicide girl
pierced with silver
dressed in black ink
whose vanity
was shorn off with her hair?
Are you strong enough to drive away
the wolves who worry her door?
Can your words drown out
their mournful howls
calling out to her feral heart?
Are you ready for the demons
who come with black roses
during long dark nights of her soul
whispering their ugly lies
poking her deepest fears with their dirty nails
wooing her to the razor sharp edge?
Or are you just another would-be lover
who tasted death on her tongue
the blood in her tears
and ran?
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
