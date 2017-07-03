Eulogy for the Fairy Princess

Your words of sacred poetry

Take me back to the time

When I wasn’t broken

Before I was collateral damage

To the war fought over this body

You wrap me in a cloak of

Secret language

Sing a eulogy for my

Innocence lost

Evoke memories of

My heart whole

Soul pure

Hope and trust intact

This re-membering

Of unsullied past

Feels as mythical

As Santa Clause or unicorns

But you create the shape of me

In words so beautiful

So powerful

With such sincerity

That even I can see

The shimmering outline

Of the girl I used to be

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved