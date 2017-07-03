Your words of sacred poetry
Take me back to the time
When I wasn’t broken
Before I was collateral damage
To the war fought over this body
You wrap me in a cloak of
Secret language
Sing a eulogy for my
Innocence lost
Evoke memories of
My heart whole
Soul pure
Hope and trust intact
This re-membering
Of unsullied past
Feels as mythical
As Santa Clause or unicorns
But you create the shape of me
In words so beautiful
So powerful
With such sincerity
That even I can see
The shimmering outline
Of the girl I used to be
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
3 thoughts on "Eulogy for the Fairy Princess"
