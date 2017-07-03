Obsession #2

Were you my obsession
Or was I yours?
When my ego was at all-time low
You told me I was
Attractive
Sexy
Funny
Interesting
Irresistible
You told me that you and your lover
Were in an open relationship
So I let you kiss me
I kissed you back
Looked into those gorgeous blue eyes
Tangled my fingers in your curly black hair
Made out with you until we were both
Breathless and aching
Turned out you and your girlfriend had different ideas
About how “open” your relationship was
She took me out for coffee and set me straight
She told me to stay away
I tried to stay away
But we were wildfire together
Juliet and Romea
Late night phone calls
Passionate love letters
Your best friend our go-between
Shaking her head sadly
Knowing this wasn’t going to end well
We had just enough impulse control
To keep our tank tops on
And our jeans zipped up
Given the reputation our emotional affair
Earned me
I have always kind of regretted
Not just tearing your clothes off
And getting you out of my system
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved