I am a poet! I am. I am. I am a poet, I reaffirmed, ashamed.

in your eyes

i see tigers of indonesia

fiery car crashes

the end of a relationship

crossing borders in dead heat

without a passport

retching over a sink

miscarrying

the blood,

the doctor’s diagnosis

when i speak to you

it’s in a different language

it rasps down

to a death rattle

a warning

of disaster

impending

i really do try

but i can’t help it

the light i see you in

is all darkness