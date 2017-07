So excited to see that Chris McGeown’s blog Short Poems and Other Nonsense has been designated a WordPress Discovery Blog. Chris is a lovely human being and writes beautiful, poignant short pieces that I look forward to reading every day. Congratulations Chris– it is a well-deserved honor.

Short poems and writing by Christopher Mc Geown, on topics ranging from depression and relationships to family and society.

