this surviving business
is a grisly clotted mess
we scratch and claw
through the carnage
of our wounds
belly-crawling
through the muck
toward healing
we press the edges
of our lacerations
squeezing through bitten lips
forcing out suppuration
mingled sweat and tears
we scrape away
laboriously
layers of filthy rot
in cleansing
tortuous debridement
accompanied by
horror movie soundtrack
hideous silent shrieking
of our souls
ripped asunder
survivor
conjures strength
renewal
wholeness
straight backed
warriors
conquering
getting to
survivor
looks like
rabid jackals
in a gory feeding frenzy
on trauma’s
afterbirth
2 thoughts on “On Survival”
Your praise is over the top, Christine. Thank you so much!
Well deserved
