On Survival

this surviving business

is a grisly clotted mess

we scratch and claw

through the carnage

of our wounds

belly-crawling

through the muck

toward healing

we press the edges

of our lacerations

squeezing through bitten lips

forcing out suppuration

mingled sweat and tears

we scrape away

laboriously

layers of filthy rot

in cleansing

tortuous debridement

accompanied by

horror movie soundtrack

hideous silent shrieking

of our souls

ripped asunder

survivor

conjures strength

renewal

wholeness

straight backed

warriors

conquering

getting to

survivor

looks like

rabid jackals

in a gory feeding frenzy

on trauma’s

afterbirth

2 thoughts on “On Survival

