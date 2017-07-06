Song of the Road

You
Constant movement
Always on the road
Performing for a crowd
Us
Always kissing hello
Or goodbye
In an airport
Me
Tethered
To my city
Quiet life
Maintaining routine
A woman alone
Until our worlds collide again
A long weekend here
A week or two there
Sometimes we never leave my apartment
Or your hotel room
Before one of us must
Move on
No words of commitment
Spoken
I would not ask
You could not promise
I assume there are other lovers
A beautiful stranger
You might be taking
Into your bed
Momentarily
Easing your loneliness
Working off adrenaline
Never invited for breakfast
She has your attention
For the moment
She might even think
That she has more than
Your body on loan
But does she know
That the jagged edges
Of your soul
Have draped over
The jagged edges
Of my soul
Lining up
Like torn pieces of a
Treasure map?
Leaving delicate pink newness
That could be torn apart
With enough force
Leaving us both bleeding
Stung
Or with time
And proximity
Could knit
Into a long, strong white scar
Leaving new topography
Only you and I can travel
Explore
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved