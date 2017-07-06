Song of the Road

You

Constant movement

Always on the road

Performing for a crowd

Us

Always kissing hello

Or goodbye

In an airport

Me

Tethered

To my city

Quiet life

Maintaining routine

A woman alone

Until our worlds collide again

A long weekend here

A week or two there

Sometimes we never leave my apartment

Or your hotel room

Before one of us must

Move on

No words of commitment

Spoken

I would not ask

You could not promise

I assume there are other lovers

A beautiful stranger

You might be taking

Into your bed

Momentarily

Easing your loneliness

Working off adrenaline

Never invited for breakfast

She has your attention

For the moment

She might even think

That she has more than

Your body on loan

But does she know

That the jagged edges

Of your soul

Have draped over

The jagged edges

Of my soul

Lining up

Like torn pieces of a

Treasure map?

Leaving delicate pink newness

That could be torn apart

With enough force

Leaving us both bleeding

Stung

Or with time

And proximity

Could knit

Into a long, strong white scar

Leaving new topography

Only you and I can travel

Explore

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved