The overhead light has a gridded metal cover
that reminds me of the old fashioned ice cube trays my grandmother had
with levers that released the frozen squares
with a satisfying crack
I feel oddly vulnerable waiting alone
wearing nothing but my panties and bra
under today’s utilitarian hospital gown
with its overly complicated ties
that took me too long to decode
in a way that I didn’t earlier this week
when my breasts were compressed
between inflexible plastic plates
while the fancy 3D camera rotated
in a state of the art 180 degree arc around my body
There is a natural comradery
between women of a certain age
dutifully reporting for their yearly mammogram
that I miss while I wait for my neurologist
and her technologist to take their turns
shooting electricity through my misbehaving limbs
the word electromyography
rolling on my tongue
I stare at the ceiling as the minutes tick by
ruminate about the other patients
who also held introspected vigil in the waiting room
before my name was called discreetly
in accordance with HIPPA
wondering if not so long ago
before their canes
their walkers
their motorized wheelchairs
they were like me
You write the things I want to read
Thank you my love– I'm glad somebody wants to!
