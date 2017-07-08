I am
Fragments of poetry
Wisps of dreams
Drifting musical notes
Memories captured in amber
Metal Dragons
Origami Cranes
Blood orange kisses
Words of strength
Etched in ink on skin
Poet’s soul
Woman’s heart
Lover’s passion
Witch’s spirit
Shield Maiden’s battle cry
Pieces of me, all
I drink the moon
Hear my own music in my veins
Listen to all the women I am
Who demand to be
Made visible
Made whole
Who tell me that I am
Done apologizing
Done containing
My darkness
My fierceness
My light
To make others comfortable
I am
Done whispering
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved