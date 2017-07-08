I Am

I am

Fragments of poetry

Wisps of dreams

Drifting musical notes

Memories captured in amber

Metal Dragons

Origami Cranes

Blood orange kisses

Words of strength

Etched in ink on skin

 

Poet’s soul

Woman’s heart

Lover’s passion

Witch’s spirit

Shield Maiden’s battle cry

Pieces of me, all

 

I drink the moon

Hear my own music in my veins

Listen to all the women I am

Who demand to be

Made visible

Made whole

 

Who tell me that I am

Done apologizing

Done containing

My darkness

My fierceness

My light

To make others comfortable

 

I am

Done whispering

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

