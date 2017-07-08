There is magic
In our bones
Deep
Ancient
Resonate
Ancestral memories
Of a hundred lifetimes
Hum in our blood
You my pull-apart
The other half of my soul
That I am destined to seek
Lifetime after lifetime
There is magic
In our bones
Words of power
Woven in our marrow
We have invented new languages
Of love and longing
Across eras
Across continents
Will time be our friend this
incarnation?
There is magic
In our bones
You forest green
Me periwinkle
You pine and lemons
Me lavender and sea air
Your echo
Lives in my soul
The shape of you an absence
That aches
There is magic
In our bones
When we brush by each other
On a cold city street
The air becomes electric
As our energies collide
Recognition rings crystal
Like a bell
A spell is woven
Passions invoked
As we reach for each other
Homecoming
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved