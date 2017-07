Dances with Tricksters

I drink down rose petals and breathe starlight

fold my wishes into a thousand snowfall cranes

send fragile poems on origami to your harbor

I have written you a thousand hyacinth letters

I have drawn you in flames of tiger lily orange

I think I must have summoned you with silver, oh

who did I pay to ferry you to my lonely door?

If I hesitate, know it is because I am a statue

and every time I move, I crack to let you in.