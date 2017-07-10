My Depression Has Sharp Teeth

Uninvited
The devilish imp still lurks
Slinks around me
Looking for opportunities
To nip at my skin
Pull my hair
Tie my shoelaces together
Trip me up
Remind me
That although
He has shrunk
In stature
He is not vanquished
He is not exorcized
From time to time
His hissing voice
Insinuates itself
In my ear
“Worthless”
“Useless”
“Old”
“Ugly”
“Bitch”
I would like to cover
His vicious mouth
With duck tape
Or maybe staples. . .
He still tries
To eat his way back into
My heart
Gnawing on my ribs
Droplets of my blood
Dripping from his tiny teeth
I pull him off like a tick
Throw him across the room
Again
He cheers
Dances a jig
When his taunts
When his shaming
When his boney fingers
Finding a tender spot
Brings a river of tears
To my eyes
Pleased to see
That he can still flood me
Like a hallucinogenic drug
With piercing feelings
Of pain
Of isolation
Of aching longing
I am thinking of carrying
A giant fly swatter
Or maybe a baseball bat
Perhaps Hallmark
Makes a special occasion card
For uninvited guests who
Overstay their welcome. . .