Help! I need suggestions of Poetry or Prose to record for the Spoken Word Spotlight at the Go Dog Go Cafe

Posted in Go Dog Go Cafe, Spoken WordTagged , , ,

One of my favorite gigs is my weekly Spoken Word Spotlight for the Go Dog Go Cafe.  I have been recording a piece by a different writer every week.  If you have a piece you think would be suitable, please let me know in the comments below.  The atmosphere at the Go Dog Go is congenial and welcoming.

 

Image courtesy of the Women of the World Poetry Slam

2 thoughts on “Help! I need suggestions of Poetry or Prose to record for the Spoken Word Spotlight at the Go Dog Go Cafe

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s