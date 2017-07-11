One of my favorite gigs is my weekly Spoken Word Spotlight for the Go Dog Go Cafe. I have been recording a piece by a different writer every week. If you have a piece you think would be suitable, please let me know in the comments below. The atmosphere at the Go Dog Go is congenial and welcoming.
2 thoughts on “Help! I need suggestions of Poetry or Prose to record for the Spoken Word Spotlight at the Go Dog Go Cafe”
Hello! I don’t want to be presumptuous but I’m sharing the link to my poetry here. I’m not sure I’d you’d like something on it enough for your gig, but I’m hoping atleast some door to inspiration might open up in the process. 🙂
https://ingeniousopinion.wordpress.com/category/poetry/
Hi Varnika- It would be a HUGE help to me if you could link to one or two of your favorite of your pieces. My plate is very full right now.
