The Daily Song: The Exchange/Torres

Spotify gifted me one of the most emotionally evocative songs I have ever heard in The Exchange by Torres. It literally yanked me from what I was working on and demanded to be heard, lyrics held, contemplated. “I am afraid to see my heroes age” just pierced me to my soul. There is a world of poetry to explore in this song.

The Exchange Songwriters: Mackenzie Ruth Scott

My mother lost her mother twice

Once in ’54, then later in life

The exchange was quick and quiet

The records sealed, the names made private

Her search began and ended with a judge

Her papers had been claimed in a freak basement flood

An entire family tree

An eternal privacy Underwater

Underwater

I am afraid to see my heroes age

I am afraid of disintegration

If you’re not here, I cannot be here for you

If you’re not here, I cannot be alone

Mother, father

I’m underwater

And I don’t think you can pull me out of this There’s virgin oil painted over my door

And hotel soap from every city

Lined up in my window

Blew my per diem on an eighth of Blue Dream

So I can breathe but I still can’t breathe

Around my mouth, brown paper bag

Founding fathers on my back